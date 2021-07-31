Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.42.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$53.35 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.68. The stock has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

