KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $28.73 on Friday, hitting $348.16. 2,650,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.42. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

