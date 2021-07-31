KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

