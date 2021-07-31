Kleros (PNK) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.