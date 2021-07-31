Klimatas Trading Up 63.2% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $13,219.64 and $1,832.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 63.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

