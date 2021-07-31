Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

