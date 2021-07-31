Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €103.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.25 ($121.47).

Several equities analysts have commented on KBX shares. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €95.60 ($112.47) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is €100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.