KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

KNBE stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

