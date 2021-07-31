Knowles (NYSE:KN) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Knowles by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Knowles by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.