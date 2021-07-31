Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.04 on Friday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

