Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

