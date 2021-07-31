Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,451. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

