Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

