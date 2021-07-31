Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNCL) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $315.07 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

