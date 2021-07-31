Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $542,252.25 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

