Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

