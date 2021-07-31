L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.