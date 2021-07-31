Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $350.00 at Truist

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Truist from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $298.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

