Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $291.95 and last traded at $288.09, with a volume of 2593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.19.

The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.