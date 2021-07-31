Lagardère SCA’s (LGDDF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Lagardère SCA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. Lagardère SCA has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

