Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $725.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $705.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

