Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $725.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $705.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.01.
In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
