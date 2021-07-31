Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 638.50 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

