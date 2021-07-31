Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.76

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1354643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

