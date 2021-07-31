Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) shot up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75. 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

