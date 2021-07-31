Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $10.98 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

