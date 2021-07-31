Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Critical Contrast

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00

Largo Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.21%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Largo Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.73 $6.76 million $0.11 149.27 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -80.97

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Belmont, North Carolina.

