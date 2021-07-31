Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Up 164.2% in July

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,239.0 days.

Shares of Lawson stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

