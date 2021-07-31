Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.13%.

LAWS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The stock has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.