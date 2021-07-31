Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 15,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,769. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

