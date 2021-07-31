Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.33. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

