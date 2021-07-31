LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

