LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPL. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.