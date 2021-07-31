LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.84 Million

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $735.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.90 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 202,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

