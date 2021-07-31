Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €265.07 ($311.85).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €258.15 ($303.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €244.90. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion and a PE ratio of 55.31. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €254.00 ($298.82).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

