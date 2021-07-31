Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €253.95 ($298.76). Linde shares last traded at €252.10 ($296.59), with a volume of 415,374 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €265.07 ($311.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion and a PE ratio of 55.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €244.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

