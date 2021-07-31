Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.39. 2,516,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $308.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

