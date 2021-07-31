Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 220,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.24. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.