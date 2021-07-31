Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,908 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

