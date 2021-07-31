LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

