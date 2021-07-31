Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.17. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.