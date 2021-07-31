Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $371.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

