Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

