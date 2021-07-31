Lookers’ (LOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOOK. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £261.23 million and a PE ratio of -60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.23. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

