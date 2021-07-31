Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, the company’s SmartSide strand performance, increase in Oriented Strand Board or OSB pricing, operational efficiency and cost-containment efforts bode well. The company has remained focused on three major areas – increasing the efficiency of mills by improving overall productivity, implementation of best practices to its supply chain, and enhancing infrastructure costs. A solid liquidity position and the capacity to reward shareholders are added positives. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns.”
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
