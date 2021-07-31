Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 30,570.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.44% of Luminar Technologies worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.