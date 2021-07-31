Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.79.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

