M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MDC opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

