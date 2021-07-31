M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. 556,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

