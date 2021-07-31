MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

MacroGenics stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 659,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

