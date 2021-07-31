Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.